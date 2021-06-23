Cancel
Congressman Pappas shares grief over loss of nephew, 15, in Bedford drowning

By Carol Robidoux
Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, NH – On Wednesday Congressman Chris Pappas shared the painful news that his nephew, Charlie Zink, was the victim of a drowning accident over the weekend. The drowning happened on June 20 at Sebbins Pond in Bedford. According to a police account of the incident, Charlie was at the pond with some friends and using a rope swing to enter the water when Charlie went under and didn’t resurface. His body was recovered a few hours later in what Bedford rescuers described as about 15-feet of murky pond water.

