Actually, millennials might be the wealthiest generation: Allison Schrager

By Allison Schrager
Financial-Planning.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg Opinion) — Millennials spent their early adulthood dogged by two large recessions, rising housing prices and exploding student debt. It's no wonder they're less likely, even as they approach 40, to have many of the traditional trappings of adulthood, including marriage and homeownership. But a closer look at the data and a more inclusive definition of wealth reveals this often-maligned group is doing quite well. In fact, most are doing better than previous generations.

