Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

How to turn a cake recipe into a cake-cookie recipe?

Food52
 8 days ago

I basically agree with HalfPint, as whatever we recommend here is entirely empirical and will not have been tested. But i actually love challenges like this, so if you don’t mind risking having to ditch ingredients, I’m willing to take this on. For guidance, I turned to Michael Ruhlman's wonderful book Ratio which, if this is something you like to do, is super helpful in understanding how to build recipes. According to Michael, a quick bread is (by weight) 2 parts flour, 2 parts liquid, 1 part egg and 1 part fat. (In this case, the mashed banana also serves as the liquid.) A cookie is 1 part sugar, 2 parts fat, and 3 parts flour. No liquid. There is also a wonderful book, Bakewise, by Shirley Corriher, that helps explain the science of these ingredients. It seems to me that the big issue with this recipe is going to be how to get everything to hold together. You'll know after it's mixed whether it can be scooped into cookies. To set yourself up for success, use high protein flour (bread flour if you have it). If not, you might have to add another 1/4 cup of four to your dough to make it scoopable. We're also going to let the dough sit in the refrigerator for a few hours to firm up before scooping into cookies. Here goes:

food52.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cake#Cookie Dough#Sugar#Flour#Food Drink#Halfpint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
myketokitchen.com

Keto Tuna Cakes – Quick and Easy Recipe

These super-simple Keto Tuna Cakes are a great quick and easy meal to throw together. They are crispy on the outside and moist on the inside. If your mixture is wet and sloppy, your tuna hasn’t been drained enough – just add an extra tablespoon of almond flour to help it stick together.
Recipesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

The Dinner Belle: Oven Baked Chicken Thighs

Chicken thighs are one of my favorite dinners to make during the week because they’re inexpensive, super low maintenance and taste so good with very little work required. The recipe I’m sharing with you today is one my family requests regularly. A simple honey mustard sauce, garlic and fresh thyme...
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Italian Olive Oil Polenta Cake with Lemon and Rosemary Recipe

Simple, easy and incredibly delicious, this polenta oil olive cake with lemon and rosemary is a real treat for everyone who likes simple and rich taste! I love citrus in just about anything, and in cooking I like pairing it with herbs of the same origin – lemon and rosemary, orange and wild fennel and so on. This cake is an example of just such an aromatic marriage. The texture is moist and vaguely crunchy, the flavor grassy and zingy, fresh and resinous, sweet and slightly sour. It is a sort of cake you never get tired of, no matter how mush you eat. Well…you’ve been warned! Following, you can check the recipe:
RecipesThe Guardian

How to turn a whole beetroot into a mind-blowing chocolate cake – recipe

Whenever possible, I prefer to leave the skin on vegetables, but boiled beetroot skins are unappetisingly papery. So I transform them into a vivid natural food dye to use in both sweet and savoury dishes by dehydrating them in a single layer in the oven (ideally do this alongside other food to save on energy), before cooling and grinding to an all but imperishable powder.
Recipestastywoo.com

Fantastic Chocolate Conifer Cone Cookies Recipe

If you prefer a delicious and healthy chocolate dessert or breakfast (sugar-free recipe) to boost your energy in the morning and delight your day, then these crunchy chocolate conifer cone cookies are the ideal meal for you. These cookies are so simple and quick to prepare, plus they contain a few simple and good ingredients like cereals, cocoa, honey, and sesame. Surprise your family and friends with this unique and amazing dessert, here is the recipe:
RecipesThe Guardian

Tamal Ray’s recipe for courgette and coconut cake

If the idea of a courgette cake has you raising a sceptical eyebrow, think of it as the summer equivalent of carrot cake. Although the courgettes add little in the way of flavour, they give texture to the crumb and, as they cook, release water that makes for a deliciously moist finish. There’s still butter and sugar in the mix, so while it’s not exactly a low-calorie recipe, it does contribute to your five a day, and is probably the closest I will ever come to writing a “healthy” cake recipe.
Recipesrecipesgram.com

Tasty Banana Dream Cake Recipe

This banana dream cake is so rich, moist and delicious! The taste is a real dream! It is very simple and easy to prepare! So, if you are a banana dessert fan then this cake is the ideal treat for you! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup unsalted butter...
Recipesrecipes.net

Peanut Butter Surprise Cookies Recipe

For this cookies recipe, a whole peanut butter cup is placed atop of a tender piece of cookie. You can even sub in your favorite chocolate candy as well. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Using an electric mixer, cream peanut butter and butter in a mixing bowl until smooth. Add...
Recipestastywoo.com

Moist Key Lime Pie Bundt Cake Recipe

Key lime pie is one of my favorite desserts and I always like to experiment with the basic one. This moist key lime pie Bundt cake is always a good idea especially in the morning with a nice cup of tea or coffee. And this recipe is so delicious that you cannot eat just one slice! Here are the directions:
Recipesrecipes.net

Candy-Stripe Cookie Sticks Recipe

With their unmistakable stripes, these cookie sticks signal Christmas all the way through. They’re easy to make and make for great holiday presents. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Put egg whites and sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, and beat on medium speed until foamy.
RecipesThe Guardian

Nigel Slater’s recipes for salmon terrine, and for prawn cakes

We edge ever closer to high summer, with its long Sunday lunches in the shade and sleepy afternoons. The days when all you really want is homemade pâté, some bread and a glass of rosé. Better make that a bottle. We had a salmon terrine this week – not the smooth, moussey kind, but something with a coarser texture, where flakes of salmon are marbled through crème fraîche, juniper berries and fronds of dill, an easily put together dish that will keep for a day or two in the fridge. No cooking involved, just some lazy chopping and gentle stirring.
Recipesrecipes.net

Warm Double-Chocolate Brownie Cakes Recipe

This dessert mash-up combines three of your favorite sweets! It’s made with cocoa powder, vanilla ice cream, and milk chocolate for heavenly brownie cakes. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Butter and flour 8 cups in a standard-size muffin pan. In a small saucepan, melt butter. Add ⅕ milk chocolate...
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Chocolate Espresso Mascarpone Cake Recipe

This chocolate espresso mascarpone cake is so rich, creamy, and delicious Easy, simple, creamy, and no-bake – this dessert is made in heaven! Try the recipe:. 5 ½ oz. shortbread biscuits (or cookies) 1 ½ oz. brown sugar. 70 grams (2 ½ oz.) melted butter. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. For...
Redwood City, CAMercury News

Fourth of July Recipe: Chocolate Covered Brownie Cake Pops

Looking for a patriotic dessert that doesn’t include berries? Andrea Potischman has you covered. The Redwood City mother of two and Simmer + Sauce blogger came up with these festive cake pops out of necessity. She wanted an easy, make-ahead Fourth of July dessert that her kids could help make and that celebrated her deep love of chocolate.
Recipesrecipesgram.com

Chocolate Bronze Bundt Pound Cake Recipe

The chocolate bronze pound cake is the ultimate chocolate pound cake experience! So rich, chocolatey, and moist – what can be better! Easy and simple to make, it will take you 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 1 hour to bake. Surprise your family or friends with this flawless chocolate dessert, following you can find the recipe:
Recipesrecipes.net

Ganache-Stuffed Chocolate-Chip Cookies Recipe

Thick, chewy, soft, and sweet, these chocolate-chip cookies have everything going for them and are made yummier with a rich chocolate ganache filling. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Spread the nuts in a pie plate and toast for 8 minutes; let cool, then chop. In a bowl, mix...
Recipesrecipes.net

Chocolate-Red Wine Cake Recipe

This chocolate and red wine cake has a slight kick thanks to the wine. The cake itself is fluffy with just the right amount of sweetness. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Butter and flour a 12-cup bundt pan. In a bowl, whisk the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Deep Chocolate & Orange Zucchini Bundt Cake Recipe

This dark chocolate orange zucchini cake is so easy to prepare! It is rich, moist, and very delicious! If you like the combination of chocolate and orange, then this Bundt cake is the perfect dessert for you! You will need around an hour to prepare it – here is the recipe:
Recipesrecipes.net

Cinnamon Spritz Sandwich Cookies Recipe

These sandwich cookies are inspired by spritz cookies, which are butter Scandinavian treats that in this recipe are filled with vanilla icing. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and position racks in the upper and lower thirds. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper. Cookies:. In a medium...