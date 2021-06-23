Syntex Industries Expanding This Summer

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, announced today it has amended its senior, secured credit agreement. The upsized credit facility totals $1.95 billion and consists of a $1.3 billion revolving credit facility and a $650 million term loan and has a maturity date of June 28, 2026. ABM's prior credit facility, amended in May 2020 and scheduled to mature on September 1, 2022, totaled $1.51 billion, and consisted of an $800 million revolving credit facility and a term loan, the outstanding balance of which prior to the amendment was $620 million. As a result of the amended credit agreement, ABM's current available borrowing capacity has increased from $622 million to $1.1 billion, subject to covenant restrictions. As of April 30, 2021, the Company also had $435.7 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet.