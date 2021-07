ANN ARBOR, MI – An October rappelling event in downtown Ann Arbor hopes to raise $150,000 for Washtenaw County families in need. Friends In Deed, an organization that helps low-income families with emergency needs like furniture, prevention of utility shutoff and unexpected repair costs, is hosting “Over The Edge” on Oct. 2. The event gives people the opportunity to rappel down the side of the Graduate Ann Arbor hotel.