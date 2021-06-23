Elizabeth Olsen Knew She'd Never Be Daenerys Targaryen

Elizabeth Olsen explained her favorite Easter Egg from WandaVision. The Wanda Maximoff actress talked to Sean Evans on Hot Ones about the Disney+ juggernaut. She led things off with a small detail from the first episode with the Maison du Mepris wine bottle that Scarlett Witch serves to their dinner guests. Marvel fans caught onto the detail and went absolutely wild on social media. However, there would be so much more to point toward as the show continued. (Let’s not forget all those references to He Who Will Not Be Named at this period.) Still, Olsen gives all the credit for that little bit of trivia to their prop director. People behind the scenes are usually responsible for some of the coolest things that make it on screen for these large Marvel projects. Check out what she had to say down below as Evans mentions that Agatha’s house is the same one from BeWitched.