Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Elizabeth Olsen Knew She'd Never Be Daenerys Targaryen

By Christopher Luu
In Style
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo major cultural touchstones could have looked very, very different. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Elizabeth Olsen explained that she bombed her audition for Daenerys Targaryen. If things happened just a little differently, however, that would have meant a whole different Game of Thrones and, certainly an entirely new look to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where Olsen plays Wanda Maximoff, the newly revealed Scarlet Witch.

www.instyle.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#American#Disney#The Multiverse Of Madness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
WandaVision
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Elizabeth Olsen Reveals She Had A Terrible Audition For Game Of Thrones

Nepotism is a very real thing in Hollywood, something Elizabeth Olsen is fully aware of. As the younger sister of former all-conquering child stars Mary-Kate and Ashley, several doors were opened based solely on her surname. The actress even admitted that she considered adopting a different professional moniker when starting out in the industry to try and distance herself from her famed siblings.
TV SeriesComicBook

WandaVision: Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Her Favorite Series Easter Egg

Elizabeth Olsen explained her favorite Easter Egg from WandaVision. The Wanda Maximoff actress talked to Sean Evans on Hot Ones about the Disney+ juggernaut. She led things off with a small detail from the first episode with the Maison du Mepris wine bottle that Scarlett Witch serves to their dinner guests. Marvel fans caught onto the detail and went absolutely wild on social media. However, there would be so much more to point toward as the show continued. (Let’s not forget all those references to He Who Will Not Be Named at this period.) Still, Olsen gives all the credit for that little bit of trivia to their prop director. People behind the scenes are usually responsible for some of the coolest things that make it on screen for these large Marvel projects. Check out what she had to say down below as Evans mentions that Agatha’s house is the same one from BeWitched.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Scarlett Johansson Praises Elizabeth Olsen’s Contributions To The MCU

For a long time, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow was pretty much the only major recurring female character in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts, Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter, and Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill all popped up every now and again, but after their initial debuts they were more tertiary supporting players than figures integral to the plots of whatever they appeared in.
CelebritiesComicBook

WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Calls Scarlet Witch an MCU Criminal

Throughout the nine episodes of WandaVision, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) kept an entire town of New Jersey residents under her sway. Within "The Hex" she established around Westview, the Scarlet Witch served as the puppet master to hundreds, if not thousands, of residents. Olsen herself says the character's actions were criminal, and she'll most certainly be on the run by the time we see her next.
TV & VideosVanity Fair

WandaVision Was Elizabeth Olsen’s Exercise in Reclaiming Her—and Wanda’s—Power

Despite her onscreen superhero status, Elizabeth Olsen admits to Vanity Fair’s Joanna Robinson that she gets “panic dreams” before beginning a new project. That was never more so the case than with WandaVision, the genre-bending Disney+ series that imagined Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s (Paul Bettany) married adventures through a sitcom-style lens. But after the show premiered to rave reviews and an eager fanbase, Olsen’s nerves about launching the Marvel TV empire could melt away, right?
MoviesComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Elizabeth Olsen Says the Movie Misleading

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular hero as well as Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch. The WandaVision star recently wrapped production on the Docter Strange sequel, which is being helmed by iconic director Sam Raimi. Originally, the movie was going to be helmed by Doctor Strange director, Scott Derrickson, but he left due to creative differences. It's been rumored that he left because he wanted the movie to be scarier, but it sounds like that's still going to be the case under Raimi. In fact, Olsen recently spoke with Vanity Fair and teased the movie's horror elements and cleared up rumors that the movie will be like Indiana Jones.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

WandaVision’s Elizabeth Olsen Recalls Bombing Game of Thrones Audition

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Elizabeth Olsen is easily one of the most popular celebrities in the world right now and her meteoric rise to superstardom has a lot to do with her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But long before Marvel Studios' door came knocking, the WandaVision star originally had her sights set on a different media franchise and that is HBO's hit fantasy series Game of Thrones. Some of you may not be aware of this fact but Olsen auditioned for the role of Daenerys Targaryen 10 years ago.
CelebritiesFirst We Feast

Watch Elizabeth Olsen Take on the Hot Ones Challenge

Elizabeth Olsen is an actress whose work includes everything from the theater, to acclaimed indies like Wind River and Ingrid Goes West, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the megahit show WandaVision, which is currently streaming on Disney+. But how is she with spicy food? Find out as Olsen takes on the wings of death and discusses WandaVision easter eggs, Comic-Con, the definition of “stan,” and much more!
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Dot

Elizabeth Olsen conquers ‘Hot Ones’ and becomes a meme

A lot can happen on an episode of Hot Ones, the interview series where celebrities’ tolerance for spiciness is put to test. You can reach the end of the interview without any major wing faux pas. You can tap out or call for a milk reprieve far earlier than you expected. Or, if you’re Elizabeth Olsen, you can follow in Paul Rudd’s footsteps and come out of the interview an instant meme.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — Elizabeth Olsen (‘WandaVision’)

Elizabeth Olsen is a gifted young actress who, over the course of a decade, has become a major star. She burst onto the scene in Sean Durkin‘s 2011 directorial debut Martha Marcy May Marlene, a Sundance sensation for which she received a breakthrough actor Gotham Award nomination, best actress Critics Choice and Spirit Award nominations, and a BAFTA EE Rising Star Award nomination. She subsequently did standout work in numerous other indies including 2013’s Kill Your Darlings, 2015’s I Saw the Light and 2017’s Ingrid Goes West and Wind River, and on TV in the Facebook Watch drama series Sorry for Your Loss, which ran for two seasons spanning 2018 through 2019. But since 2013 she has been best known as a member of the Marvel family, playing Wanda Maximoff — aka Scarlet Witch, a Sokovian mutant with the power of chaos magic — on the big screen, with limited screen time, in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, and then this year on the small screen in the limited series WandaVision, Disney+’s first MCU TV series and the first series in phase four of the MCU, for which she has garnered rave reviews and Emmy buzz.
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

‘WandaVision’: Elizabeth Olsen Envisioned the Disney+ Series as a Form of Live Theater

To talk to Elizabeth Olsen you’d never presume she’s a star. She’s content to discuss her flourishing garden and how much she loves to grow berries. When she’s talks about the popularity that’s come from her emotionally resonant performance as Wanda Maximoff in the Disney+ series, “WandaVision,” she said it’s not something to which she necessarily has an attachment. It’s a response that’s powerful, unique, and not unlike the character of Wanda herself.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

This Is The One Cookbook Elizabeth Olsen Thinks Everyone Should Own

"WandaVision" star Elizabeth Olsen has always wanted to forge her own path, and even considered using a different name to stop any associations audiences had with her siblings, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (via People). The actress continues to blaze trails, and according to a recent Hot Ones appearance, has cooked up wild boar with master chef Éric Ripert. In addition to getting "starstruck by Tom Collichio," Olsen counts herself as a massive foodie and has spent half of her birthdays visiting Il Buco, a restaurant known for its breathtaking haute cuisine.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Elizabeth Olsen Quietly Married Musician Robbie Arnett in 2020

They said “I do!” Elizabeth Olsen is married to Milo Greene singer Robbie Arnett, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly exclusively. The WandaVision star, 32, and the musician, 29, quietly tied the knot in 2020. News of their low-key nuptials comes shortly after the Avengers actress sparked speculation that she and her fiancé had taken the next step in their relationship.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Elizabeth Olsen shares ‘bizarre’ story involving Jessica Chastain and Naomi Watts

Elizabeth Olsen has claimed she once saw Jessica Chastain rescue Naomi Watts from a security guard who was “assaulting” her at a fashion show.The WandaVision star appeared on the YouTube series First We Feast on Thursday (17 June), where she was asked by host Sean Evans if she’d ever seen “hijinks” at a fashion event.“I was part of one of the craziest things I had ever seen,” Olsen said. “I’m not gonna name the design company, but it was the security guard of the person who ran the whole company, not the designer, [who] was assaulting Naomi Watts to...
Beauty & Fashionthefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Elizabeth Olsen in Alexander McQueen on The Late Show with James Corden

Elizabeth Olsen made a virtual appearance on The Late Show with James Corden this week and her stylist Elizabeth Stewart posted her look on instagram this week. Utilizing the pockets on her masculine inspired look, she suited up in ALEXANDER MCQUEEN SPRING 2021. Her grey plaid suited featured a blazer with a faux crop jacket panel. The design of the blazer gives it a unique appeal but it looks slightly big on Elizabeth.