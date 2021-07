A$AP Rocky carries Rihanna down the street after a night out in NYC. Rihanna's beau A$AP Rocky knows how to sweep a gal off her feet — literally! The two were spotted in New York City's Lower East Side neighborhood around 5:30 a.m. on the morning of June 27, when Rocky suddenly hoisted his high heel-clad lady into his arms and carried her down the block to the SUV that was waiting for them, according to TMZ. Earlier in the week, Rocky, who's said Rihanna is the love of his life and is reportedly collaborating with her on his new album, shared a kiss with the singer in front of Barcade.