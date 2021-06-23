Cancel
Davenport, IA

Former North Callaway teacher charged in child pornography case

By Karl Wehmhoener
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVENPORT, Iowa, (KMIZ) A North Callaway School District teacher and coach was arrested on June 16 for allegedly producing child porn and sextortion of an Iowa minor. According to court documents, 44-year-old Chad Craghead allegedly posed as a teen online and obtained nude images of a 16-year-old victim from Muscatine. After obtaining those images, Craghead allegedly created a second fake identity and extorted more nude images from the victim by threatening to publish the nude images he already had to her friends and family if she didn't do what he wanted over several months.

