Blue Springs grad Trevor Blackwell looks to build off strong first college season
PARKVILLE, Mo. — A connection to a traveling baseball team years ago helped Trevor Blackwell find a place to play this summer. The Blue Springs High School graduate is playing for the Creche Innovations Stars in the Ban Johnson Collegiate League. On Monday night, he provided the game-winning RBI when he hit a sacrifice fly to help the Stars beat the NKC Apartments Giants 7-6 in eight innings at Creekside Baseball Park in Parkville.