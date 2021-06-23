Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

DC bridge collapses, injuring several people

By DAVID MATTHEWS
Miami Herald
 8 days ago

Several people were injured Wednesday after a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a Washington, D.C., highway. The incident occurred around noon when the bridge collapsed onto Interstate 295, blocking traffic in both directions. According to District of Columbia Fire and EMS, six people were injured and four were transported to nearby hospitals. A hazardous materials crew was also dispatched to the scene to stop a diesel fuel leak from a truck that was struck by debris. Several other vehicles appeared to be covered by debris.

www.miamiherald.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Materials#Accident#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Bay Point, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multi-Vehicle Collision Reported on State Route 4 in Bay Point

Firefighters from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (CCCFPD) responded to a call of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 4 in the Bay Point area on the night of Saturday, June 26, 2021. The traffic collision occurred shortly before 8:40p.m. on eastbound State Route 4 near San Marco. Details...
Henderson County, NCabc17news.com

First responders involved in serious crash

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Still, very few details are known after a serious crash in Henderson County Wednesday night involving first responders. A spokesperson for the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with News 13 that first responders were involved in the crash that happened near the intersection of South Allen and Upward Roads.
TrafficWTOP

Beltway reopens after 13-hour cleanup of overturned tanker

The Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway fully reopened at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, after the road was closed for about 13 hours by the crash of a tanker carrying liquid asphalt in the predawn hours. The truck overturned around 3:40 a.m. on Thursday between Connecticut Avenue and Rockville Pike....
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Miami condo rescuers face ‘heavy smell of bodies’, Israeli soldier helping with search says

An Israeli soldier helping with the relief effort in Surfside, Florida says rescue workers must contend with a number of obstacles, including the odor of corpses beneath the rubble.“They experience a heavy, heavy smell of bodies and to do the actions when you have that smell on the site is a very tough challenge,” Israeli Defense Forces Commander Elad Edri told The Floridian.Mr Edri is at the site of Champlain Towers South, an apartment building that collapsed last week, as part of the Israeli government’s effort to aid the rescue effort. The commander says he and other workers searching...
Gila Bend, AZBeaumont Enterprise

NTSB: Plane that crashed in Gila Bend stalled after takeoff

PHOENIX (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board on Wednesday issued a preliminary report on the recent crash of an experimental plane near Gila Bend Municipal Airport that killed a passenger. Authorities said one person aboard the experimental plane was ejected upon impact and pronounced dead at the scene on...
AccidentsPosted by
Fox News

Woman trapped in condo rubble pleaded with rescuers to save her

A Florida fire chief on Thursday said emergency workers heard the voice of a woman trapped in the rubble in the hours after last week’s horrific condo collapse – but they were unable to reach her. Miami-Dade County Chief Alan Cominsky said during a press conference that rescuers heard "audible...
Hagerstown, MDheraldmailmedia.com

Firefighter seriously burned battling garage blaze said to be 'in good spirits'

A firefighter seriously injured battling a garage fire south of Hagerstown on Tuesday remained hospitalized Wednesday, authorities said. He was flown Tuesday to MedStar Washington Hospital Center's burn center in Washington, D.C., where he was admitted to the intensive care unit with first, second and third-degree burns to his upper torso and legs, authorities said.
Henderson County, NCBlueridgenow.com

Rescue Squad: 1 dead, 3 injured after vehicle hits ambulance in Hendersonville

The Henderson County Rescue Squad has mobilized to help two of its own after a fatal collision Wednesday evening. Two Rescue Squad EMTs were taking a patient to a facility when their ambulance was struck head on by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, Public Information Officer Rhonda Chislaghi said Thursday. The driver of the vehicle that struck them died at the scene.
TrafficPosted by
Daily Mail

Horrific moment a motorist is killed when her car smashes head-on into a bus - as police search for driver of third car involved in fatal smash

A motorist was killed in a head-on collision with a bus, with the footage caught on camera and police searching for a third driver involved in the crash. Emergency services were called to Victoria Road in Sydney's West Ryde, about 6.30am on Wednesday, and found a black SUV, being driven east, and a bus, travelling west, had collided in the westbound lanes.
Johnson City, TNJohnson City Press

Tractor trailer driver crashed on interstate after pursuit

Johnson City police arrested a West Virginia man Monday after they said he fled from an officer responding to a reckless tractor trailer driver. Joel William Finch, 63, 147 Riverview Drive, Saint Albans, West Virginia, was charged with DUI using a commercial vehicle. Officers responded to reports of a tractor...
TrafficBBC

Biker died riding through red light at 'twice speed limit'

A biker was killed next to his son when the pair rode through a red light at twice the speed limit, an inquest heard. Mike Parsons, 61, had been taking a country ride with son Joe, 26, as pillion-passenger when their Triumph motorcycle struck a car. A member of the...