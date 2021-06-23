Mary J. Blige's Stunning Net Worth Revealed

NASHVILLE, TN — Vocalist/actress Mary J. Blige’s latest project, the documentary “My Life” debuted on Amazon Prime Video over the weekend and is now available to be streamed. But Blige told The Hollywood Reporter that the film gives her the same thrill as when the LP was initially released. “I just want people [to get] you know that feeling we got when we [first] heard the album,” she said. “You’ll get it again when you see the documentary,” she says. “That’s the gift I want to give back. I wasn’t the only one going through what I was going through. [The documentary] is triumphant, it’s not sad. [Better yet] it’s sadness that moves into happiness. My Life is no longer like oh god [I’m crying because I’m sad], My Life [now] is like I’m crying because I made it through.”