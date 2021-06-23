Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mary J. Blige's Stunning Net Worth Revealed

By Olivia Jakiel
Posted by 
The List
The List
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mary J. Blige is one of the most recognizable names in music, and ever since the singer, songwriter, and producer broke on to the music scene in 1992 with her debut album, "What's the 411?" (via All Music), she's been a force to be reckoned with. Just two years after...

www.thelist.com
Community Policy
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Blige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Grammy Awards#A Mary Christmas#Stunning Net Worth#Celebrity Net Worth#Mudbound#Yahoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Grammy
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicDecider

Stream It or Skip It: ‘Mary J. Blige’s My Life’ on Amazon Prime, Which Reflects On The Pain And Promise Of A Powerful Record

Filmmaker Vanessa Roth, who won an Academy Award for her 2007 documentary Freeheld, helms this tribute to and celebration of Mary J. Blige’s landmark 1994 album My Life, which finds the multiple Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter reflecting on the record, how it was made, her struggles with wellness and addiction that informed its lyrics, and its legacy for her worldwide fan base.
MusicDelaware County Daily Times

Mary J. Blige recalls 'etiquette school' early in career

Mary J. Blige was sent to "etiquette school" at the beginning of her career. The 50-year-old star - who launched her new documentary 'Mary J. Blige's My Life' this week - has opened up about her early years in the music industry and how she struggled with people tried to "change" her.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

‘Mary J. Blige’s My Life’ Director Praises Singer For ‘Destigmatizing Depression’ As Must-See Doc Premieres

Vanessa Roth explains why she thinks the singer from The Bronx is an ‘inspiration,’ a model of triumph over pain. From “Be Happy” to the title track “My Life,” when Mary J. Blige’s second album was released in 1994 it became an instant classic. Raw and unflinching, through her lyrics the New Yorker stripped away any pretense that, at that time in her life and career, she was OK.
Beauty & Fashionimdb.com

‘Mary J. Blige’s My Life’ Review: Landmark R&b Album Gets a Documentary Spotlight

Mary J. Blige’s 1992 debut, “What’s the 411?,” was an instant smash that established the young Yonkers singer as a multiplatinum hitmaker, a fashion icon and the prototype for what an R&b star could look and sound like in the hip-hop era. But it wasn’t until her second album, 1994’s “My Life,” that the Blige most of us are familiar with — the heart-on-a-sleeve singer-songwriter unafraid to mine her own considerable trauma through music — truly began to take shape.
CelebritiesMarietta Daily Journal

Mary J Blige rules out Verzuz battle

Mary J. Blige has ruled out a Verzuz battle. The 50-year-old singer, songwriter and actress insisted she has no plans to take part in the webcast series, which sees two entertainers going head-to-head with their discographies, as she doesn't think it would be beneficial for her career. Speaking on 'The...
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Mary J. Blige – ‘Hourglass’

Mary J. Blige is celebrating the release of her ‘My Life’ documentary on Amazon Prime Video with the debut of a brand new song named ‘Hourglass.’. The end credits track finds the Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul in a reflective space, which is apt given the thematic rooting of the special. During...
Musickclu.org

Making The Music to Accompany 'Mary J. Blige's My Life'

Someone recently said Mary J. Blige’s voice articulates with laser precision the pain of a generation. That’s especially true of her 1994 album “My Life.” And on Friday audiences can stream a new Amazon documentary that explores this seminal album that lays bare some of Blige’s biggest life struggles. Five-time...
MoviesNew Haven Register

Mary J. Blige's 'My Life' Documentary: 8 Things We Learned

Mary J. Blige has a long, illustrious career, riddled with Top Ten hits, million-selling albums, Grammys, and Oscar nominations. But there’s one project that has particular importance for her: “I have 13 albums, but my second, My Life, is my most important,” she says in a new documentary commemorating the LP, originally released in 1994. Blige sees My Life not only as the moment she “started speaking to my fans” but also as “the place where I survived.” That narrative of survival, of walking through the fire only to emerge stronger on the other side, has been central to her career ever since; few performers are as open about their struggles and their psychic toll as Blige.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Mary J. Blige Rejects Idea Of "Verzuz": "That's Not On The Top Of My List"

Fans of Verzuz haven't been quiet about their desire to see Mary J. Blige take to the stage. Over the past year or so, fans have been begging to see the Queen of Hp-Hop Soul share just a handful of her favorite hits, however, who her opponent may be has been called into question. Recently, there were rumors that Toni Braxton and Mary J. Blige would unite for a Verzuz on July 4, however, Verzuz quickly swooped in to lay the gossip to rest.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Mary J. Blige, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Examines Her Life in Looks

Mary J. Blige, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, has always lived up to her title with her fashion choices. As explored in her new Amazon Prime documentary, My Life, the singer pioneered a distinctive look she likes to call “ghetto fabulous,” and propelled it into the mainstream, along with her new musical sound. “Mary was the first to bring her own R&B, hip-hop swag to the boy-based rap scene,” Danyel Smith, the former editor of Vibe, says in the documentary. And now, Blige is exploring some of her very best fashion moments in a brand new Vogue video.
Mental Healtharcamax.com

Mary J. Blige: My fans saved me from suicide

Mary J. Blige credits her fans with saving her from suicidal thoughts. The 50-year-old musician has admitted she considered taking her own life early in her professional career, but ultimately chose to seek help because she knew she had fans who were counting on her. She said: "I think subconsciously,...
MoviesCollider

Vanessa Roth on Directing 'Mary J. Blige’s My Life' and Choosing the Medium of Documentary

From acclaimed filmmaker Vanessa Roth, the documentary Mary J. Blige’s My Life, which is available to stream at Amazon Prime Video, celebrates and reflects on the 25th anniversary of the trailblazing 1994 My Life album from recording artist Mary J. Blige. The incomparable singer, producer, and actress with multi-platinum albums, Grammy Awards, and Academy Award nominations, deserves the icon status and “Queen of Hip Hop Soul” title that she’s achieved, but her road to success also included battles with abuse, depression, and addiction, and her personal story has connected with millions of fans around the world.
Nashville, TNTennessee Tribune

Mary J. Blige Uses Power to Help Others

NASHVILLE, TN — Vocalist/actress Mary J. Blige’s latest project, the documentary “My Life” debuted on Amazon Prime Video over the weekend and is now available to be streamed. But Blige told The Hollywood Reporter that the film gives her the same thrill as when the LP was initially released. “I just want people [to get] you know that feeling we got when we [first] heard the album,” she said. “You’ll get it again when you see the documentary,” she says. “That’s the gift I want to give back. I wasn’t the only one going through what I was going through. [The documentary] is triumphant, it’s not sad. [Better yet] it’s sadness that moves into happiness. My Life is no longer like oh god [I’m crying because I’m sad], My Life [now] is like I’m crying because I made it through.”