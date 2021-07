The announcement of Salt and Sacrifice might have fallen under the radar during the commotion of E3 2021, but now that the dust has settled, it's time to dive into what makes the sequel to Salt and Sanctuary tick. For those who missed it, the follow-up will launch on PlayStation 5 and PS4 in Q1 2022 for $19.99. And to get everyone better acquainted with what to expect, Ska Studios has released nearly 10 minutes of gameplay.