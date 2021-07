The Pacific Northwest’s hell is just beginning. After being seared by record heat, the fires arrived with a roar. In what is one of the most unprecedented displays of fire weather on record, lightning lit up British Columbia on Wednesday. Data shows a staggering 710,117 lightning bolts—5% of all of Canada’s lightning in an average year—formed over the province and parts of Alberta. The concentrated display was caused in part by fires already burning on the ground that were so intense, they created their own weather system. The sudden onset means we’re still getting a handle on just what is happening in British Columbia’s forests, but the early signs are not good.