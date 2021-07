Spain will be aiming to put their troubles in front of goal behind them when they play Poland in their second game of Euro 2020 this evening. The 2010 World Cup winners were wasteful in front of goal in their opening fixture of Group E on Monday, when Sweden held on for a 0-0 draw despite having little of the ball against Luis Enrique’s side. Striker Alvaro Morata has come under criticism from the Spain supporters after he missed a golden opportunity to give his side the lead during the first half, although substitute Gerard Moreno also could not...