Holy wow!! We. Are. Back! After what felt like forever, concerts have returned and you better believe that I am here to share how incredible it was to be back in a venue surrounded by fans and the energy you can only find at a concert. You know what I’m talking about. Before we dive in though, allow me to introduce myself. I’m Derek, a photographer and all-around music lover here in Washington, DC. Like many, I have been so eager to experience live music again and it finally happened! I have to admit, I was a bit nervous because it had been so long since I covered a show, but I packed my camera bag and made my way to Echostage for a night that will certainly stay with me forever.