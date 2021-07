Rumor mill: There are still 100 million PCs out there that run Windows 7, many of them for good reason, despite the fact the OS no longer receives official support. If it has any chance of ever convincing those customers to upgrade to Windows 11, the process needs to be free of charge -- and that may well be the case, according to a new leak. Now let's hope that it won't also bother people the way the old Windows 10 upgrade tool did, fingers crossed!