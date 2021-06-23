Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carver, MA

Fiscal Year 2022 Real Estate, Personal Property preliminary tax bills mailed

By Subscribe
Wicked Local
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARVER — The town of Carver treasurer/collector Kathryn Kay announced that the Fiscal Year 2022 Preliminary Real Estate and Personal Property tax bills were mailed June 30. These bills include the remittance stubs for quarters one and two, due Aug. 2 and Nov. 1, respectively. Payments must be received in the tax collector’s office on or before these dates to be considered paid on time. A postmark date is not accepted as payment received.

www.wickedlocal.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
City
Carver, MA
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Property Tax#Tax Bill#Property Taxes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Taxation
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. attorney general imposes moratorium on federal executions

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday imposed a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department continues its review of the death penalty, the department said in a statement. "The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...