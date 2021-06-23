Fiscal Year 2022 Real Estate, Personal Property preliminary tax bills mailed

CARVER — The town of Carver treasurer/collector Kathryn Kay announced that the Fiscal Year 2022 Preliminary Real Estate and Personal Property tax bills were mailed June 30. These bills include the remittance stubs for quarters one and two, due Aug. 2 and Nov. 1, respectively. Payments must be received in the tax collector’s office on or before these dates to be considered paid on time. A postmark date is not accepted as payment received.