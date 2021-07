MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — We’re getting more details about a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 Thursday that claimed the lives of two truckers who were trying to help. Sheriff Nathan Harmon tells the Panhandle News Network it was one of the worst incidents he’s seen in his career. Emergency Responders were called an area near the Spring Mills exit at about 7:30 a.m. There were four vehicles and two pedestrians involved in the incident, which was the result of two separate crashes.