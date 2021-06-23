Cancel
Mental Health

Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsey Vonn on Supporting Mental Wellness Among Athletes

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMental wellness among athletes has drawn considerable attention in recent weeks in the wake of tennis pro Naomi Osaka withdrawing from two Grand Slams. Ahead of the 2021 Tokyo games, Cheddar examined how the sports pros cope with mental health issues. Former Olympic gold medalist skier Lindsey Vonn joined Between Bells to provide some insight for athletes who are suffering and the various avenues they can explore for help. Vonn noted that her rescue dogs helped during her career and touted the work of Allianz in providing emotional support dogs for those headed to this year's Olympic games.

