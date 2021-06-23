Best price for Assassin Run 2D on Xbox One

Last on sale - Release date 25 Jun 2021. Skyrocket your angling progress and treat yourself to a truly deluxe fishing experience with the DELUXE STARTER PACK! We invested the time and effort to create the perfect set, that includes all the tackle and privileges of the Advanced Starter Pack, plus exclusive and more powerful Deluxe Edition goodies. The DELUXE STARTER PACK features SEVEN powerful Deluxe Edition rod and reel combos, along with superb Deluxe Edition fishing apparel - an all round basic set of superb equipment to cover all your progressive fishing needs! You also get Pond Passes to 10 FISHING DESTINATIONS, including the states of Missouri, New York, Colorado, North Carolina, Oregon, Florida, Canadian province of Alberta, as well as Czech, Netherlands and Italy! Yep, you get instant 14 DAYS of access to all these locations along with the corresponding Advanced Fishing Licenses!