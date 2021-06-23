Cancel
Best price for Assassin Run 2D on Xbox One

trueachievements.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast on sale - Release date 23 Jun 2021. Assassin Run 2D is retro pixel puzzle action platformer game. The game rules is very simple, do not anyone let see you just stab them from behind or you lose. Become a deadly assassin and play through 30 challenging levels. Gamepad...

