343 Industries Is 'Investigating' Raising The Player Count In Halo: The Master Chief Collection

343 Industries have certainly had plenty to share on Halo Infinite these last couple of weeks, especially with all the new details being revealed about the game’s free-to-play multiplayer component, but the one thing that there hasn’t been quite enough clarity on is its release date. At E3 2021, Microsoft confirmed that Halo Infinite will be launching this Holiday, but with no specific release date being shared, there have been some concerns about whether the game is going to get delayed again.