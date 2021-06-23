343 Industries Is 'Investigating' Raising The Player Count In Halo: The Master Chief Collection
It's crazy how much support Halo: The Master Chief Collection has received over the years. From its rocky launch to where it is today, it's been a steep climb for redemption, but one it's ultimately risen to the challenge of. But even all this time later, the game is still receiving support, and one of the things developer 343 Industries is now investigating is raising the player count.www.purexbox.com