Syracuse, NY

97% of Faculty, Benefits-Eligible Staff and Nearly 90% of Students Fully Compliant with University’s COVID Vaccine Requirements

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the COVID-19 pandemic first arrived in Central New York in March 2020, Syracuse University students, faculty and staff have demonstrated a tremendous commitment to the health and safety of the campus and Syracuse communities. That commitment to public health has never been more evident than it has in recent weeks as thousands of students, faculty and staff have responded, once again, to an urgent call to action.

