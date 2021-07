Take one look at the #vanlife hashtag on Instagram, and it’s clear many of us daydream of trading in our worldly possessions for a few months or a lifetime on the open road. But the reality of owning and maintaining a camper van or RV trailer isn’t always rosy. They can be expensive, gas-hungry, challenging to drive, and more prone to mechanical problems than the average car. The solution? Just drive someone else’s. Here are the best ways to do just that. And be sure to check out the best RV essential gear to pack before you hit the road.