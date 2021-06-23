Bristol leaders celebrate opening of Family Eye Care's new, expanded location

BRISTOL – Local city and chamber leaders celebrated the opening of Family Eye Care’s new, expanded location with Dr. Helen Zervas and her staff Wednesday. Zervas, who has been practicing in Bristol since 1996, has had her new building at 780 King St. under construction throughout last year. Built by D’Amato Construction, this building is located adjacent to adjacent to her previous office and has four times the space. It includes six patient rooms and ample parking.