New York City, NY

Six Takeaways From City Council Results

By David Cruz
Gothamist.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York City Council is poised to see a mix of new and veteran members assume power in 2022, with more than two-thirds of the 51-member Council still to be decided in the coming weeks, according to the city's new ranked-choice voting system. Some will be new to public service; others are prepared to push a progressive agenda and serve as a counterweight to the next mayor, whoever that may be. While we wait for official results, here are some top takeaways to consider.

