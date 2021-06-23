Six Takeaways From City Council Results

The New York City Council is poised to see a mix of new and veteran members assume power in 2022, with more than two-thirds of the 51-member Council still to be decided in the coming weeks, according to the city's new ranked-choice voting system. Some will be new to public service; others are prepared to push a progressive agenda and serve as a counterweight to the next mayor, whoever that may be. While we wait for official results, here are some top takeaways to consider.