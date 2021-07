An eventful day at the Rocket Mortgage Classic ended with a big-time leader -- whose name you may not even know. Thursday at Detroit Golf Club started with world No. 6 Bryson DeChambeau and his caddie, Tim Tucker, calling it splits, which was overwhelmingly the biggest news of the day. However, former Georgia Bulldog Davis Thompson is leading outright after 18 holes in just his third PGA Tour start should at least compete for top headline one day into this tournament.