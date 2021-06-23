Cancel
Luke Bryan Reveals the Pressures of Touring in 'My Dirt Road Diary' Trailer: It 'Never Got Any Easier'

By Melinda Newman
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Bryan shares the ups and downs on his path to superstardom in his new IMDb TV five-part docuseries that premieres Aug. 6. The emotional trailer for Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary dropped Wednesday (June 23) and shows the three-time ACM Awards entertainer of the year performing before packed venues and in clips talking about his dreams coming true, but the stars of the trailer are his parents. His dad recalls thinking, “We had another Elvis Presley on the way” after Bryan’s musical aspirations revealed themselves from an early age, while his mom, over footage of a stadium full of Bryan fans, says, “There’s no way to fathom that many people in one place coming to see my baby.”

