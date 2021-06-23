Caitlyn Jenner Twitter Feud, Carla Marinucci shares experience with Mark Thompson
FILE – In this Nov. 14, 2016 file photo, Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in Los Angeles. Jenner says she will run for governor of California. Jenner says in statement posted Friday on Twitter that she has filed initial paperwork to run. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a likely recall election this year. Election officials are still reviewing petition signatures required to qualify the recall for the ballot. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)www.kgoradio.com