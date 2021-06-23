Hot and steamy end to the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday Eve! As we quickly close in on your Independence Day weekend we continue to track a cold front that will push through the region during the day on Friday. This front will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout the day before clearing out during the evening hours. Behind the front we are expecting slightly cooler weather, but the big thing you will notice is a drop in the mugginess for central and northern portions of the ArkLaTex. This will only be temporary though as the humidity should quickly return early next week along with more chances for wet weather. In the Central Atlantic, Tropical Storm Elsa has just formed.