Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hot and steamy end to the week

By Grant Roberts
KSLA
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KSLA) - Temperatures will be very hot for a few days. There will not be much rain to cool things down. With all the humidity around, the “feel-like” temperatures will be in the triple digits. Not too surprising though for early summer. Overnight, it will be warm and muggy. I...

www.ksla.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steamy#Temperature#Africa#Ksla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNewsChannel 36

Unsettled weather pattern to continue

After seeing earlier this week temperatures climb into the low-to-mid 90s, expect cooler temperatures and unsettled weather for the next few days. While we saw the cold front pass on Wednesday, a low pressure system will stay rooted near the Twin Tiers, which will allow for showers and thunderstorms until Saturday.
Shreveport, LAKSLA

Wet end to work week and Elsa forms in Atlantic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday Eve! As we quickly close in on your Independence Day weekend we continue to track a cold front that will push through the region during the day on Friday. This front will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout the day before clearing out during the evening hours. Behind the front we are expecting slightly cooler weather, but the big thing you will notice is a drop in the mugginess for central and northern portions of the ArkLaTex. This will only be temporary though as the humidity should quickly return early next week along with more chances for wet weather. In the Central Atlantic, Tropical Storm Elsa has just formed.
Environmentkq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: Cooler end to the week

Thursday afternoon we started to see clearing skies and the humidity stayed on the high side. Temperatures today will be right around average in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies will return on Friday and continue through the holiday weekend. Temperatures look to stay around average this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures will continue to warm up into the upper 80s and lower 90s to start off next week with increasing rain chances.
Springfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

Rainy and turning cooler to end the week

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - From record heat to record cool? After breaking 2 high temp records in the upper 90s this week, Friday & Saturday we could set new record-cool high temps in Springfield!. Humid and rainy weather this afternoon and evening. Temperatures have been a lot cooler compared to...
Springfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

Rainy and turning cooler to end the week

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - From record heat to record cool? After breaking 2 high temp records in the upper 90s this week, Friday & Saturday we could set new record-cool high temps in Springfield!. Humid and rainy weather this afternoon and evening. Temperatures have been a lot cooler compared to...
New York City, NYnycweathernow.com

NYC More Severe Weather Expected While 4th of July Forecast Improves

Weather in 5/Joe & Joe Weather Show Latest Podcast. NYC More Severe Weather Expected While 4th of July Forecast Improves. Good morning everyone. We have a big line of rain heading our way, and ahead of it there will be a push of strong to severe storms early this afternoon. This will be much-needed rain believe it or not, and we’ll get some more tomorrow and a little bit on Saturday. Your 4th of July forecast on Sunday has improved as everything is on the move Saturday.