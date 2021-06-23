How to Unlock and Extract Data From iPhones Using GrayKey
Instructions for iPhone cracking tool GrayKey have surfaced online and it appears they were written by the San Diego Police Department (via Vice). A GrayKey is a device used by law enforcement to unlock a smartphone and extract its contents for an investigation. According to the document, it installs a “brute force agent” to unlock the device. iOS can protect against brute force attacks to some capacity, but apparently it can be bypassed in some circumstances.www.macobserver.com