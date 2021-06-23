How to Unlock and Extract Data From iPhones Using GrayKey

If you want to browse the internet freely on your iPhone or iPad without the feeling that someone might snoop into your history, you can always delete it. While the option might not be available at the forefront, you need to know the required steps to do it. Moreover, you also have the option available to delete your history and browsing data on your iPhone or iPad by different timeframe. Scroll down to see how to delete or clear history and browsing data in Safari on your iPhone or iPad.