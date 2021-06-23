School of Architecture Remembers Former Career Services Director Connie Caldwell

Connie Caldwell, former director of Career Services in the School of Architecture, died on June 11 at her home in Cazenovia. She was 65. Born in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Caldwell moved to Nashua, New Hampshire, as a teen and later earned a degree from Rivier University, formerly Rivier College, with a focus in health education, and subsequently became a certified yoga teacher, Tai Chi teacher and vegetarian cooking instructor. According to her obituary, in connecting with people in these areas of health and well-being, Caldwell’s talent for mentoring and guiding others became clear.