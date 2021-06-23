Cancel
Accidents

Neighbours Spoilers: Yasvhi And Levi In Accident, Will They Make It Out Alive?

By Amy Jane Elliot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeighbours spoilers and updates reveals when Erinsborough police officer Levi (Richie Morris) saw Mitch and Nelson – who men who bullied him as a child and bashed him – his heart dropped. He knew they weren’t in town to make amends and were definitely up to no good. After they threatened him and his family, he knew he had to tell his police officer partner Yashvi (Olivia Junkeer). As they’ve developed a close relationship, both personally and professionally, Yashvi wants to help take Mitch and Nelson down.

Levi
