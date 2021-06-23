Neighbours Spoilers: Yasvhi And Levi In Accident, Will They Make It Out Alive?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that while everyone knows Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is the kind of man who is willing to do just about anything for his family, we had no idea he had a side like this. Actor Don Diamont recently hinted that fans will get to see Bill’s mafia side come out as he is prepared to do what it takes to clear his son Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) name after the death of Vinny Walker (Joe LoCicero). Here’s what you need to know.