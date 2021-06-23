Preview — The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 1 Episodes 1 and 2: A Bunch of Smart Orphans

Cancel
The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 1 Episodes 1 and 2: A Bunch of Smart Orphans

By Mary Misasi
Tell-Tale TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Disney+ series follows the lives of four orphans as they are recruited by the enigmatic Mr. Benedict to go on a top-secret mission. The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 1 Episodes 1 and 2, “A Bunch of Smart Orphans” follows along as Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance all get a scholarship to attend the Boatwright Academy.

telltaletv.com
'Sons of Anarchy' Star Ryan Hurst's New Disney Character Shown in New 'Mysterious Benedict Society' Poster

Sons of Anarchy star Ryan Hurst is portraying a character named Milligan in the upcoming Disney+ series The Mysterious Benedict Society, and a new poster shows just how the actor will look in costume. In the poster, we see Hurst did not have to cut the iconic beard and long hair he's become known for over the years. Milligan also sports a gray hat, a brown overcoat, and a satchel.
New This Week: Whales, 'LFG,' 'Mysterious Benedict Society'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — In between Euro 2020 games this week, carve out some time for the new soccer documentary “LFG,” a revealing look at the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s battle for equal pay from Oscar-winners Andrea Nix Fine and Sean Fine. Debuting on HBO Max on Thursday, “LFG” features interviews with Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn and Kelley O’Hara. Players past and present talk about making the decision to go up against the federation to get commensurate pay with their male counterparts and they do not hold back.
The Mysterious Benedict Society Review: A Bunch of Smart Orphans/Carrying the Bird (Season 1 Episodes 1 and 2)

Whenever a show is created from a book or other source material it comes with a high expectation from the fans. The great thing about The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 1 Episode 1, “A Bunch of Smart Orphans,” and The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 1 Episode 2, “A Bunch of Smart Orphans/Carrying the Bird,” is that Disney+ has clearly kept extremely close to the source material.
‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’: Disney+ Adventure Series New Trailer Released (VIDEO)

Tony Hale will be taking on dual roles in the upcoming Disney+ series The Mysterious Benedict Society, which premieres on Friday, June 25, with two episodes. The mystery adventure series is based on the young adult book series by Trenton Lee Stewart and will feature eight episodes. The story revolves around four gifted orphans who, after winning a scholarship competition, are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict (Hale) for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency.
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season One Viewer Votes

Can the orphans stop their adversary in the first season of The Mysterious Benedict Society TV show on Disney+? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Mysterious Benedict Society is cancelled or renewed for season two. Disney+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of The Mysterious Benedict Society here.
Disney’s Mysterious Benedict Society holds all the keys to kid-show success

The Mysterious Benedict Society, Disney Plus’s newest live-action series, has all the components a great kid classic needs. Judging by the two episodes provided for critics, the show evokes the same sensibilities as Spy Kids and Netflix’s adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events — and not just because kids are the heroes. Certainly having children in situations where only they can save the day is part of the appeal in all three cases. But there are a good number of bad stories with kid heroes. Spy Kids and A Series of Unfortunate Events are memorable for the way they draw on unique visual palettes to create distinct settings. The Mysterious Benedict Society replicates that feat, making the first two episodes visually memorable.
Fun Final TV Spot for THE MYSTERIOUS BENEDICT SOCIETY Ahead of Its 2-Episode Premiere at Disney+

A final TV spot has been released for the Disney+ series The Mysterious Benedict Society ahead of its two-episode premiere this Friday. The series stars Tony Hale (Arrested Development, Veep, Toy Story 4) as twins Mr. Benedict and Mr. Curtain, as well as Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Mystic Inscho, Seth B. Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, and Marta Kessler. It was written and created by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, based on the book by Trenton Lee Stewart, with Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin set as showrunners.
With 'The Mysterious Benedict Society,' Tony Hale Delves Deeper Into Family Programming

Perhaps best known for his comedic work on “Veep” and “Arrested Development,” Tony Hale has also been prolific in programs for younger eyeballs over the years, from “Toy Story 4″ and “Forky Asks a Question” to the adaptation of his 2014 book, “Archibald’s Next Big Thing.” Although he continues to work in adult fare (“Eat Wheaties!” and the upcoming “Being the Ricardos”), his recent slate is populated with family-friendly fare: “I Heart Arlo,” the “Rugrats” revival, the “Clifford the Big Red Dog” movie and “The Mysterious Benedict Society” — based on the books by Trenton Lee Stewart — which sees him play identical twins Mr. Benedict and Mr. Curtain.
The Mysterious Benedict Society Character Posters; 2-Ep Debut Friday

This week, the mysterious and eccentric Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale) will ask four gifted orphans to answer the call to save the world from… (drumroll please)… The Emergency. Of course, we're talking about Disney+'s live-action adaptation of Trenton Lee Stewart's book series, The Mysterious Benedict Society, set to begin adventuring with a double-shot of episodes beginning this Friday. To properly mark the occasion, the streaming service is offering viewers a look at Hale's Benedict along with fresh looks at Kristen Schaal, Ryan Hurst, MaameYaa Boafo, Gia Sandhu, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho, and Marta Timofeeva (and Hale doing double duty, too) in their on-screen personas via character poster key art- which you can check out below:
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Bringing the Middle Grade Mystery Series to TV

This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Mysterious Benedict Society plus teasers for future episodes. There are no book spoilers beyond the plots featured in the first two episodes. The Mysterious Benedict Society is not only Disney+’s latest television series, it’s one of the streamer’s noteworthy...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ On Disney+, About Four Kids And A Strange Benefactor Fighting The Forces Of Anxiety

Shows like The Mysterious Benedict Society have to balance on a line that makes them a bit dark, a bit scary, and a bit weird, but not too much of any of these things. Why? Because the audience is kids, and even though they want to be weirded out a little bit or scared a little bit, shows can’t go too far, so as not to drive off their audience. So, where does Benedict Society land?
D23 Inside Disney Episode 93 | Tony Hale on Creating Forky and The Mysterious Benedict Society

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 35:00. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn. D23 Members will preview Inside the Walt Disney Archives at Graceland, baby giraffe arrives at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, new details on Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary celebration, new series coming to Disney Channel and Disney Junior, Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire coming to Disney+, The Beatles: Get Back gets a new release date and format, a new trailer for Robin Roberts’ Disney+ original series Turning the Tables, and Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life gets a premiere date. Plus, The Mysterious Benedict Society’s Tony Hale on playing twins, creating Forky, and why Inside Out is a perfect film.
Disney+'s The Mysterious Benedict Society offers a visual feast

"The Mysterious Benedict Society, Disney+'s newest live-action series, has all the components a great kid classic needs," says Petrana Radulovic. "Judging by the two episodes provided for critics, the show evokes the same sensibilities as Spy Kids and Netflix’s adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events — and not just because kids are the heroes. Certainly having children in situations where only they can save the day is part of the appeal in all three cases. But there are a good number of bad stories with kid heroes. Spy Kids and A Series of Unfortunate Events are memorable for the way they draw on unique visual palettes to create distinct settings. The Mysterious Benedict Society replicates that feat, making the first two episodes visually memorable." She adds: "While the characters are interesting and the plot tentatively exciting, the first two episodes really highlight the show’s setting. The set design and costumes carefully create a funky world that is nebulous in both time and place. There are references to real-life countries, animals, and plants, but the locations the characters visit are named Stonetown and Harbor Island — completely vague, and easy to adapt to most countries. Visually, the show draws on a slightly retro look, with characters sporting mid-century outfits. Televisions exist, but they’re the pre-flatscreen kind, with knobs and wheels. The Mysterious Benedict Society doesn’t feel like a period piece, so much as it feels like it takes place in a universe just left of ours. But it isn’t only pleasing to the eye. The set details also deliciously augment the plot."
Kristen Schaal enters ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’

Comedy veteran Kristen Schaal had a new experience in “The Mysterious Benedict Society.”. “This is the first time I’ve done something where I have other source material to pull from,” Schaal, 43, told The Post, referring to the books on which the Disney+ series is based. The whimsical family friendly...
The Mysterious Benedict Society Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Disney+ Actors Before

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It appears that (most of) Hollywood has finally caught on to the idea that adapting a series of books into a TV show can be a more efficient way to tell the whole story than squeezing it into a movie franchise. A newer example of this trend is The Mysterious Benedict Society, one of the more recent 2021 TV shows on Disney+, which is inspired by Trenton Lee Stewart’s books about a group of extremely talented and intelligent orphaned children who are enlisted to help an eccentric adult (Tony Hale) stop a sinister threat he is unfortunately close to. You may find that the Arrested Development cast veteran is not the only one from The Mysterious Benedict Society cast you recognize when we go through the highlights of their career one by one, starting with the titular protagonist… and antagonist.