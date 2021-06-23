Soapbox: Sonic Adventure 2 Turns 20 — It’s Time For A Chao Garden Comeback

A couple of months ago, Sega officially unveiled (or at least teased) the next mainline Sonic game, due out some time in 2022, and so far, it certainly seems like it’s shaping up to be an ambitious entry in the series- at least if recent leaks are anything to go by. And its developers are hoping that it’s going to help define what future Sonic games are going to look like just the way Sonic Adventure did when it launched for the Dreamcast in 1998.