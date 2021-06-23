Soapbox: Sonic Adventure 2 Turns 20 — It’s Time For A Chao Garden Comeback
Alright, a quick disclaimer before I start spouting off about Sonic like I know what I'm talking about: I have only ever played one Sonic game. Properly, at least. I've certainly had a go on friends' copies of the older games, and I watched the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, if that counts — but the only Sonic game I've ever owned and played for more than 30 minutes is Sonic Adventure 2: Battle on the GameCube.www.nintendolife.com