Harrison Ford injures shoulder while filming 'Indiana Jones 5'

It kind of stands to reason that if there is going to be a Young Indiana Jones project coming to Disney that it would happen sometime after the events that were shown in The Last Crusade when River Phoenix stood in for the younger version of Jones. It might make sense considering that he’d been given a purpose and the fedora that would follow him around for the rest of his career. The only downside is wondering if Disney is going to ride the Indiana Jones franchise all the way into the ground or if they’re going to stop before they realize that it’s just about buried. Getting people to want more of something they enjoyed in the past isn’t that hard when it comes to Hollywood since the fact is that a lot of folks will like something if it’s presented to them in a way that makes it a little more attractive in terms of story and plot. In other words, it would be great if a young Indiana Jones series would be something other than another chance to milk whatever Disney can get out of this franchise.