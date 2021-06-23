Livestreaming Failures Hurt Everyone. Here's How We Can Improve (Guest Column)
Let’s start with a difficult, but necessary truth: every livestreaming failure is a setback for artists, fans, and ultimately, everyone working in the space. The reason why individual failures are a collective setback is that the livestreaming contract between artists and fans is still evolving. Ask fans to describe their expectations for virtual concerts, for example, and you’re going to get a range of responses because we saw so many interesting experiments in 2020.www.billboard.com