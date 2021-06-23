Livestreaming Failures Hurt Everyone. Here's How We Can Improve (Guest Column)

This last year — nearly year and a half now, really — has been unbelievably tough for musicians. That may be the most obvious sentence I have ever written. As we are entering the falling action of this pandemic story, we are all hoping to pick-up right where we left off. However, as most businesses are back in full swing, live music seems to be returning at a slower pace. It seems the general feeling is “it’s ok, the venues just want to take their time. They will be back soon,” but it might be longer than we expect for Denton music venues to come back 100% as they were before. In fact, some may not return at all.