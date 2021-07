Editor’s Note: The Washoe County School District (WCSD) has been seeking input on English Language Arts social justice resources for grades K-5 since April. The proposed resources, which have been removed from the WCSD website, were produced by Advanced Benchmark. The Board of Trustees has discussed the resources at meetings in May and June. At both meetings crowds of conservative activists protested outside and engaged in hours of public comment regarding the proposed resources. The board at its June 9 meeting voted 6-1 to approve a task force to evaluate potential social justice resources for the district.