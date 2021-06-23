Jackson woman says home destroyed while she waited for help to arrive

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson woman says her home was destroyed by a fire while she waited for firefighters to show up to fight the flames.

The fire broke out a week ago on Burton Street. Carolyn Johnson said her house and a car burned while she stood waiting for help.

“I’m very disappointed in the fire department,” Johnson said.

Johnson believes her home in West Jackson could have been saved from flames if firefighters had arrived earlier.

“Because when I saw the fire, it was in the kitchen. I tried to put it out, but it was too much to put out,” Johnson said.

Johnson said she also had trouble getting through to 911 to report the fire.

“We called twice. Then we didn’t get an answer. The third time, she said, ‘Well, hold on. Let me dispatch you to the fire department,’” Johnson said.

In a May 16 WAPT News special report, the Jackson Police Department acknowledged a shortage of 911 operators left some callers in the lurch. This week, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the agency had hired temporary workers to help answer the phones and they were investigating if technical issues are to blame for current delays when people call for help.

“We want our home, and we could’ve had our home — you know what I’m saying? But we don’t have nothing now,” Johnson said.

Johnson and her children managed to escape the flames. The family and their neighbors watched the structure burn while they waited for firefighters.

“What if I wasn’t (awake)? I would’ve lost my family if I wasn’t (awake). I don’t know it’s just too much. It’s just too much for me,” Johnson said.

The Jackson Fire Department said crews arrived at the scene five minutes after they were dispatched. Johnson believes it took much longer.