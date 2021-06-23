Cancel
Disability External Review Concludes with Phase Two Recommendations

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyracuse University’s Disability External Review Committee has submitted its final report to Chancellor Kent Syverud, who has indicated his support for the implementation of the committee’s Phase Two recommendations beginning immediately. Due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee, chaired by Joanna Masingila, dean of the School of Education, and Michael Schwartz, associate professor of law in the College of Law, elected to present the recommendations in phases. Phase One recommendations were approved in September 2020 and implementation is well underway.

