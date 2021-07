SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The saying goes that when someone shows you who they are, you should believe them the first time. Brooks Koepka is a major championship golfer. These are the only tournaments he cares about. Koepka has told us this for years. He’s shown us, too. Again and again and again. Of course, that wouldn’t matter if he didn’t have the game to back it up. But fortunately for Koepka, he has the ability to actually play his best when he cares the most. That’s a good way to live.