Notability Note-Taking App Now Optimized for M1 Mac

There are a few different methods of note-taking when using a mobile app: typed, handwritten, and handwritten that is turned into text. I’ve discovered in the past year that handwritten note suits me better, as while I’m a fast typist, handwriting allows me time to slow down and be more creative. I found the apps that turn your handwriting into text to be laborious, spending too much of my time to correct the text. This made it the right time to try Flexcil again for this review, and I was excited to find there is now a Flexcil 2.