Notability Note-Taking App Now Optimized for M1 Mac

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGinger Labs announced on Wednesday that it’s note-taking app called Notability is now optimized for M1 Macs. The company says this has increased the app’s performance by up to 50%. The app enables users to create hand-written digital notes with audio; capturing lectures, drawings, study materials and much more. As a universal app, Notability is optimized for both Intel and M1 Macs. Current users of Notability on iPad can download the Mac version for free on the Mac App Store. New users can purchase Notability for $8.99, and experience Notability on their Mac, iPad and iPhone with a single purchase.

www.macobserver.com
