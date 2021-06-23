Cancel
There’s a New Movement to Redress Racial Segregation in the U.S.

By Mili Mansaray
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRacial segregation in cities and towns across America is not a relic of the past — it’s an issue with roots that sink deep into the country’s foundation, leaving behind a legacy of discrimination and inequality that continues to the present day. One very visible part of its legacy is red-lining: Look at a demographic map of the United States and you’ll notice that American cities are littered with invisible and not-so-invisible borders, dividing neighborhoods into enclaves of those with privilege and opportunities and those left struggling to survive.

