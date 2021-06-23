There’s a New Movement to Redress Racial Segregation in the U.S.

Robert L. Johnson, America’s first Black billionaire, wants America to apologize for slavery and provide reparations to the tune of $14 trillion to counter the economic inequality caused by slavery and racism. Johnson wants his check now and says the African American community needs to be compensated for the harm inflicted on the African American community by the country. The 75-year-old media magnate says reparations cannot wait anymore. “Reparations would require the entire country to… admit that the result of slavery has been 200 years of systemic racism and for that reason, Black folks have been denied $13-15 trillion of wealth and therefore we as a country now must atone by paying Black people of all stripes — the rich ones, the poor ones, and the middle — out of our pocket,” said Johnson, reported Vice News.