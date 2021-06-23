Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sunny Chan's 'Table For Six' Joins Edko's Cannes Menu

By Patrick Frater
SFGate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe setup is a familiar one: family gatherings gone wrong. In “Table For Six” big brother Dai (Dayo Wong) nothing is more satisfying than dining with his two younger half-siblings (Louis Cheung and Peter Chan). But when Dai’s old flame (Stephy Tang) shows up as his brother’s girlfriend, kitchen nightmare strikes and it’s up to his part-time girlfriend (Lim Min-chen) to bring the boiling situation back down to a simmer.

www.sfgate.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anita Mui
Person
Fruit Chan
Person
Stephy Tang
Person
Sunny Chan
Person
Peter Chan
Person
Zhang Yimou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Cannes Menu#The Hong Kong Film Awards#Cantopop#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesSFGate

Korea's Contents Panda Takes Bumper Cannes Slate Online

Contents Panda, the sales arm of Next Entertainment World, has added comedy horror film “Oh My Ghost” to its burgeoning Cannes Market lineup. Only the company will not physically be in Cannes, and will concentrate on the pre-Cannes online version of the market instead. South Korea’s film production sector is...
MoviesSFGate

Kinology Boards TAT-Produced Family Adventure Film 'Argonuts' (EXCLUSIVE)

Kinology, Gregoire Melin’s indie sales outfit which has four films competing at Cannes, has boarded “Argonuts,” a Pixar/Dreamworks-style family animated feature made by TAT, the team behind “The Jungle Bunch.”. Budgeted north of 10 million euros ($12 million), “Argonuts” is set in a magical yet hostile world of Greek mythology...
MoviesHighsnobiety

Take a Look Inside Highsnobiety's Cannes Debut

Highsnobiety is heading to Cannes. As part of the prestigious film festival, we're presenting a short film unveiling our collaboration with iconic toy brand Mattel. We teamed up with the brand behind Barbie and Hot Wheels to launch Mattel Creations, a system where artists can create their own Mattel product. Taking a page out of streetwear's playbook, the toys will release as part of a drop model — a step in disrupting the traditional methods of the industry.
TV & VideosFirst Showing

New US Trailer for Adorable Guide Dog Film 'Little Q' from Hong Kong

"Little Q has given me so much more than I deserved." Well Go USA has released an official US trailer for the adorable Chinese / Hong Hong drama titled Little Q, from filmmaker / film editor Law Wing-Cheong. Adapted from the Japanese novel Goodbye, Khoru, following a guide dog and his conflicted master. A story about the life of the dog Quill (nickname Little Q): the interaction between Little Q and the puppy raisers, the guide dog trainer, and the newly blind dessert chef Lee Po Ting, played by Simon Yam – how he earns the trust of Po Ting and makes Po Ting take a new lease of life. This also stars Gigi Leung, Him Law, Charlie Yeung, Shanshan Yuan, Angela Yeun, Frankie Lam, & Roger Kwok Chun On. This same story was made into the Japanese film Quill in 2004, but has been updated as a HK film now. Reviews say it "shies away from the [source] material's tear-jerking potential, and instead offers a warm and gentle look at how humans and their canine friends treasure each others' company." I love dogs and just have to see this.
SocietyDesign Taxi

Disney Renames ‘Star Wars’ Ship To Cut Off Racist Connotations

Disney has renamed Boba Fett’s iconic ship to avoid racist associations with the Star Wars character. According to UNILAD, the news was first announced by LEGO, which will be dropping the ship’s original ‘Slave 1’ name from Star Wars merchandise following a directive from Disney. While Boba Fett’s ‘Slave 1’...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Europe’s Festivals Adapt to the Cannes Date Shift

As Europe’s summer film festivals restart after taking a year of COVID-prompted pause — the notable exception being Venice — the Cannes Film Festival shift into July has caused an August overload. But the disruption hasn’t dampened enthusiasm on the circuit. With no shortage of movies to launch and vaccinated...
Moviestheviolinchannel.com

Bill Murray & Jan Vogler's Film Selected for Cannes Film Festival

The 74th Festival de Cannes announced that nine additional films will be added to its 2021 Official Selection. Among these is "New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization," a concert film starring Bill Murray in collaboration with cellist Jan Vogler, violinist Mira Wang, and pianist Vanessa Perez. Directed by Andrew Muscato,...
MoviesGreenwichTime

Showbox Cannes Slate Brims With Korea's Top Acting Talent

“Parasite” star Song Kang-ho, who will be part of the main competition jury at Cannes Film Festival this year, will do double duty as the representative of Emergency Declaration, the Korean action drama film which plays out of competition. Song is joined in the cast of the film by two of Korea’s best actors Lee Byung-hun (“G.I.Joe,” “Ashfall”) and Jeon Do-yeon, who previously won the acting palme at Cannes for her role in “Secret Sunshine.”
MoviesSan Francisco Examiner

Monster splash: Pixar’s ‘Luca’ is sunny and funny

In the most brutal part of the pandemic in December, Pixar released the incredible, introspective, existential “Soul.” Now, with summer and hope ahead, the studio offers the opposite: “Luca,” a funny, lighthearted vacation of a movie. Debuting Friday on Disney+ — fortunately without the $30 premium price tag, and unfortunately...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Major ‘Baby’ News Revealed

The wrestler turned actor John Cena seems to have dropped hints about being ready to be a father. One of the greatest stars in WWE, Cena seems to have changed his outlook on being a father. While dating Nikki Bella, he had a different approach towards this but it has changed now.
MusicPosted by
Audacy

Leaked Beyoncé audio shows just how unreal her voice actually is

After harsh words from rapper, Trick Daddy, questioning Beyoncé’s musical talent, her engineer, DJ Swivel, has released never-before-heard audio that will have Trick Daddy eating his words. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and shop the latest from Beyoncé. “Beyoncé ain’t trying to give back to music or...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Venice Film Festival

Jamie Lee Curtis to Get Venice Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Honor. Jamie Lee Curtis will receive the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement at this year’s Venice Film Festival. The actress, known for the legendary Halloween franchise alongside a wide array…. ‘Dune’ World Premiere Confirmed for Venice Festival. Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Night of Fire, Tatiana Huezo’s new film coming to Cannes

After showing a harsh reality of what two Mexican women live in his documentary Storm, the director Tatiana Huezo returns with her style as a director with Fire night, a fiction based on the novel Prayers for the Stolen, from the writer Jennifer Clement. This new work by the filmmaker,...