Sunny Chan's 'Table For Six' Joins Edko's Cannes Menu

"Little Q has given me so much more than I deserved." Well Go USA has released an official US trailer for the adorable Chinese / Hong Hong drama titled Little Q, from filmmaker / film editor Law Wing-Cheong. Adapted from the Japanese novel Goodbye, Khoru, following a guide dog and his conflicted master. A story about the life of the dog Quill (nickname Little Q): the interaction between Little Q and the puppy raisers, the guide dog trainer, and the newly blind dessert chef Lee Po Ting, played by Simon Yam – how he earns the trust of Po Ting and makes Po Ting take a new lease of life. This also stars Gigi Leung, Him Law, Charlie Yeung, Shanshan Yuan, Angela Yeun, Frankie Lam, & Roger Kwok Chun On. This same story was made into the Japanese film Quill in 2004, but has been updated as a HK film now. Reviews say it "shies away from the [source] material's tear-jerking potential, and instead offers a warm and gentle look at how humans and their canine friends treasure each others' company." I love dogs and just have to see this.