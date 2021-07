Rachel Lindsay took issue with New York Magazine’s framing of an interview she gave that was published Monday, and she has aired her issues out on Instagram. “I worked with New York Magazine very closely on a cover feature where I was given the opportunity to tell my story and share my experience with the ‘Bachelor’ franchise,” she said in a statement posted to the photo-sharing app. “It was deeply personal but I felt it was important to share. While it was a very collaborative experience, they decided to misrepresent me with the headline that was chosen for the cover. Those are not my words nor are they are reflection of how I feel. In fact, it is in stark contrast to the context of the piece.”