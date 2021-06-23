Cancel
NBCUniversal's Peacock Is Finally Coming to Amazon Fire TV

By Todd Spangler
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost a year after NBCUniversal launched Peacock nationwide, the streaming service is finally coming to Amazon’s Fire TV set-tops and Fire tablets. Under an agreement between NBCU and Amazon, Peacock will launch on the Amazon devices in the U.S. starting Thursday, June 24. In addition, the two companies reached a distribution agreement for NBCU’s 15 network apps for Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablet devices including NBC, Bravo, NBC News, NBC Sports and Telemundo.

Related
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K on sale at several Canadian retailers

Several Canadian retailers are selling the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $54.99, a savings of 20 percent off the device’s regular price of $69.99. The device features full content control via the included Alexa Voice Remote and delivers 4K Ultra HD streaming at up to 60fps. Content can be...
NFLCNET

YouTube TV review: The best premium live TV streaming service

You've probably heard the saying, "change is the only constant." It refers to life itself, but it could apply to live TV streaming services too. Prices at the high-end have been vacillating so much in the past 12 months, for example, that it has caused CNET's Editor's Choice to change twice. For a brief period in 2020 the cheaper Hulu Plus Live TV snatched the title from YouTube TV. Inevitably though, Hulu raised its price to match YouTube TV's ($65) making Google's service our favorite higher-end TV service for cord cutters once again. The reason why it's so good? YouTube TV has the most channels, the best features, and even offers the option of 4K streaming, just in time for the Olympics!
Technologychromeunboxed.com

Google sends out free Chromecast w/Google TV emails to YouTube TV subscribers

If you’re a “loyal” YouTube TV subscriber, now would be a good time to scour through the Promotions tab in your primary Gmail account. I myself have yet to go all-in with YouTube TV but we were tipped to the promotion by a lucky user on Twitter who received the promotional email just this afternoon. As you can see in the screenshot below, users who receive the email are entitled to the latest Chromecast with Google TV at no charge from the Google Store.
BusinessPopculture

Everything Coming to Peacock in July 2021

Peacock is preparing to freshen up its streaming library in July! With an already impressive content catalog that includes everything from The Office to the One Chicago franchise, along with many more, the NBCUniversal streaming service, which marked its one-year anniversary in mid-April, is bringing even more heavy hitters in July 2021.
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

How to use Alexa to control Amazon Fire TV devices without a remote

(Pocket-lint) - You can control your Amazon Fire TV from your Amazon Echo using your voice and the Alexa voice assistant. That's right. No more remote required. You can pair Echo devices with Fire TV and Fire TV Stick devices. Doing so will enable you to issue a command like, “Alexa, open Netflix.”
ElectronicsTechHive

The Nvidia Shield TV suddenly has the best menu for streaming

After years of waiting, I’ve landed on the the ideal menu system for streaming, one that helps you find new things to watch without overcomplicating the basic task of launching apps. And it’s landed in the unlikeliest of places: the Nvidia Shield TV, a $150-and-up streaming player that runs on Google’s Android TV platform and mainly appeals to tech enthusiasts.
Technologymediapost.com

Roku, Amazon Dominate As Apple TV Rounds Third

We hear a lot about Roku and Amazon running neck and neck as the leaders in streaming video distribution -- each with around a 35% market share. A recent estimate from Parks Associates says Apple TV is in third place -- at a 12% share. Google Chromecast is next at 8%.
Entertainmentimore.com

Movie streamer ScreenPix has been added to Apple TV Channels

Movie streaming service ScreenPix is now available via Apple TV Channels. There's a free trial that lasts for a week with a $2.99 monthly fee getting you access to a ton of movies after that. Movie fans can now watch streamer ScreenPix via Apple TV Channels for the first time....
Electronics9to5Google

Walmart’s 4K Android TV box supports HDR, but not Dolby Vision

Android TV has a new budget champion in the incredibly affordable $30 Walmart “onn” box, but details on what HDR formats the device supports have been unknown to date. Now, we’ve got answers. The listing for Walmart’s Android TV box touts 4K support but is absent of any mention of...
BusinessMinneapolis Star Tribune

Fired by bot at Amazon: 'It's you against the machine'

Stephen Normandin spent almost four years racing around Phoenix delivering packages as a contract driver for Amazon.com Inc. Then one day, he received an automated e-mail. The algorithms tracking him had decided he wasn't doing his job properly. The 63-year-old Army veteran was stunned. He'd been fired by a machine.
TV SeriesPosted by
Newsweek

Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and More in July 2021

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max and Disney+ have all released their lists of what movies and TV shows they are streaming in July 2021. As both HBO Max and Disney+ are currently streaming films at the same time they are airing in theaters, streaming subscribers will be soon be able to watch both Black Widow and Space Jam: A New Legacy on the streamers. Also on the film front, subscribers will also soon be able to watch originals like Amazon's Chris Pratt film The Tomorrow War, the Karen Gillan revenge thriller Gunpowder Milkshake on Netflix and Questlove's documentary Summer of Soul on Hulu.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Network On Peacock Now Available On Amazon Fire Devices

Peacock, the exclusive home of the WWE Network in the United States, has officially launched on Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets. This means fans in the United States can now stream WWE content via the entire Fire TV product line-up, which includes Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick Lite, and the Fire TV Smart TV.