Syracuse, NY

Light Work’s Urban Video Project Launches Summer Review 2021 With Award-Winning Filmmaker Ephraim Asili

syr.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe exhibitions run through Sept. 4, Thursday through Saturday from dusk to 11 p.m. on the northern facade of the Everson Museum of Art. The schedule can be found below. In recognition and celebration of Juneteenth, UVP launched the 2021 Summer Review earlier this month with “Fluid Frontiers” from award-winning filmmaker Ephraim Asili. “Fluid Frontiers” is the fifth and final film in the series entitled “The Diaspora Suite,” exploring Asili’s personal relationship to the African Diaspora. “Fluid Frontiers” explores the relationship between concepts of resistance and liberation, exemplified by the Underground Railroad, Broadside Press and artworks of local Detroit artists.

news.syr.edu
