'Good on Paper': When Dream Guys Turn Into Nightmares

By David Fear
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoy meets Girl. Boy and Girl fall in love. Well, OK, hold up, let’s rewind: Girl just wants to be friends — not attracted to Boy, if she’s being 100-percent honest — but, to Boy’s credit, he offers moral support when it comes to her auditions, and gets along with Girl’s friends. Boy is, like, always around! And he listens to her. And is a lot nicer than the blandly hot, interchangeable L.A. dudes Girl usually hooks up with. So what if Boy is kind of dweeby, and isn’t in the best of shape, and, according to Girl, “looks like an accountant who enjoys missionary.” He could be the one for her. Let’s hear it for the Boy!

Moviesfangirlish.com

Check Out The Trailer & Promo Pics for ‘Good on Paper’

We’re always looking for new movies that are both romantic and funny, and next week Netflix is premiering one that we really hope hit both sweet spots: Good on Paper. And if you add a dash of female friendship to the thing – as the trailer and the pictures do, well then, count us in! We’ll give it a try.
Moviescommonsensemedia.org

Good on Paper

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. Iliza Shlesinger and Margaret Cho make a very funny duo, and while this collaboration isn't great cinema, it's an amusing and well-paced hour and half of entertainment. The few laugh-out-loud scenes in Good on Paper involve the pair together -- an over-prepared stake-out and a misguided interrogation come to mind. The film flashes every now and then, Seinfeld-esque, to Shlesinger doing stand-up routines related to the movie's storyline, which we're told is "a mostly true story." These inserts could have fallen flat or pulled the viewer too far out of the action of the story, but since she's playing a stand-up comic and the routines are part of her character's story, it works.
Movieswcn247.com

In 'Good on Paper,' Iliza Shlesinger becomes a leading lady

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger hopes she is entering a new phase in her career with the rom-com “Good on Paper.” It's her first produced screenplay and first leading role in a film, not to mention that the story about a woman who finds out her boyfriend has been lying about everything from day one is something that actually happened to her. Shlesinger says she's just always been very driven and knows she has to create her own opportunities if she wants to get to the next step. “Good on Paper” co-stars Margaret Cho and Ryan Hansen and hits Netflix on Wednesday.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘Good on Paper’ not good enough for the big screen

Margaret Cho goes over the top in the new Netflix comedy “Good on Paper,” mugging and delivering lines too emphatically. But as the movie progresses, you see the San Francisco native’s approach not as overacting, but heroism. She appears to be trying to single-handedly breathe life into this nearly laugh-free movie that begins streaming Wednesday, June 23.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Iliza Shlesinger Is No Longer With "Lying Brian" From 'Good on Paper'

Stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger now has her own movie on Netflix. The film, called Good on Paper, is based on an actual experience she had in her thirties. In the movie, Iliza plays a woman named Andrea Singer, a stand-up comic who typically puts her career before meeting the right guy. But then when she does meet a guy she likes, he may not be what he seems.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Good on Paper (2021)

Directed by Kimmy Gatewood. Starring Iliza Shlesinger, Ryan Hansen, Margaret Cho, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Matt McGorry, Taylor Hill, Britney Young, Beth Dover, Rebekka Johnson, and Rebecca Delgado Smith. SYNOPSIS:. After years of putting her career first, a stand-up comic meets a guy who seems perfect: smart, nice, successful and possibly too...
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Iliza Shlesinger Thinks You Should Eat This Meal When Watching Good On Paper

If you've ever started craving ratatouille while watching "Ratatouille," breakfast spaghetti while watching "Elf," or French pastries while watching "Grand Budapest Hotel," you have something in common with actress and comedian Iliza Shlesinger. In addition to acting in movies and performing stand-up comedy, Shlesinger also runs a cooking series with her husband called "Don't Panic Pantry," with episodes now in the hundreds (posted on YouTube). Being a comedian, Shlesinger likes to joke, but when it comes to food, she takes all her food choices seriously, especially those involving movies, as she shared in a People interview.
TV & Videosnbcpalmsprings.com

“Good on Paper” Interview with Iliza Shlesinger, Margaret Cho, Ryan Hansen

Iliza Shlesinger wrote the screenplay and starred in the new Netflix romantic-comedy (or is it?) “Good on Paper.” She plays Andrea, a stand-up comic and struggling actress, who meets Ryan Hansen’s Dennis, a guy who seems too good to be true. The voice of reason here is Margaret Cho’s Margot, Andrea’s one and only best friend.
TV & VideosDecider

What Time Will ‘Good on Paper’ Be on Netflix?

Don’t believe everything you hear, especially when the person you’re hearing it from is some random guy sitting next to you on an airplane who claims to be dating a model. Comedian Iliza Shlesinger learns that lesson the hard way in her new Netflix movie, Good On Paper, about a stand-up comic named Andrea (Shlesinger) who gets into a relationship with a dude named Dennis (Ryan Hansen) who claims to be a super successful Yale graduate. But it doesn’t take long before Andrea begins to suspect Ryan is not the man he claims to be.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Is Good on Paper Based on a True Story?

‘Good on Paper’ is an off-beat romantic comedy that lays heavily onto the comedy part whilst keeping its romance aspect refreshingly modern. The story follows the acidic stand-up comic Andrea, who thinks she may have found an unlikely partner in the goofy man she meets on a flight. However, what ensues is an oft hilarious, emotional roller coaster for the comedian as she realizes her new boyfriend has a cupboard full of skeletons. The unconventional film has an equally unconventional conclusion that lacks the usual mawkish happy endings of romantic comedies and seems surprisingly practical. Could there be some truth in the incredible tale of ‘Good on Paper’? Let’s find out.
