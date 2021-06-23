Cancel
Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Southern Columbia, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Bradford; Eastern Alachua; Southern Columbia; Union SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL BRADFORD...NORTH CENTRAL ALACHUA...UNION AND SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM EDT * At 334 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lulu to near Worthington Springs. Movement was east at 10 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Lake Butler, Worthington Spring, Worthington Springs, Palestine Community, Upland Pines, Groves, Providence, Lulu, Beasley and New River.

alerts.weather.gov
