People on the Move
Chief Marketing Officer, Schneider Electric North America at Schneider Electric. In her new role, Gabriel will have the mission to nurture a leading marketing team in delivering our brand ambition for the North America market, including establishing Schneider Electric as a leader in sustainability and digitization. She will steward the organization's focus on digital customer experience and best-in-class web/digital experience and ensure marketing is delivering a strong commercial impact across e-commerce and digital marketing. She been with the company for over 10 years.www.bizjournals.com