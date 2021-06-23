People on the Move

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSVP Digital Technology and Chief Information Officer, Schneider Electric North America at Schneider Electric. In her new role, Abha Dogra will lead Schneider Electric's AI and automation strategy to apply AI at scale. She joined SE two years ago as Chief Product Officer for Digital Products, where she was focused on driving digital transformation through technology innovation. Dogra came to Schneider with extensive experience in diverse areas of Enterprise Solution Delivery and SaaS-based business services. She demonstrates a wealth of knowledge and accomplishments in her over 20-year career.

